Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for 1.0% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,401,000 after purchasing an additional 687,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,151 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $71.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,843. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

