Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 11.9% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Roper Technologies worth $109,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $463.86. The company had a trading volume of 294,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.88 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

