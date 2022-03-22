Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) to post $149.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.47 million and the lowest is $146.78 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $146.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $605.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $589.79 million to $618.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $628.38 million, with estimates ranging from $600.34 million to $654.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCOI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $174,446. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 239,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 0.21. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.855 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 332.04%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

