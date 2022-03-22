Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 31.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COIN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.05.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,258 over the last ninety days.

COIN opened at $176.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.48. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.12 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

