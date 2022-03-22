Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,268 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total value of $203,959.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,631 shares of company stock worth $9,288,258 in the last three months.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $176.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.48. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.12 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The business’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

