Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Communications Systems stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. Communications Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $79.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.30.

Get Communications Systems alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Communications Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Communications Systems by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Communications Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Communications Systems by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 22,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Communications Systems by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.