Community Trust & Investment Co. Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.7% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $217.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $415.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.47.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

