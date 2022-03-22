Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concentrix Corporation provides technology-enabled business services. The company serves technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Concentrix Corporation is based in Fremont, Calif. “

NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.00. The company had a trading volume of 386,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.96.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $423,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,800. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

