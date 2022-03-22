Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 605.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.80.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $438.24 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $347.88 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 85.59, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.17.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

