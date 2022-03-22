Concord Wealth Partners Buys New Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 102,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATO opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.63. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

