Concord Wealth Partners Has $81,000 Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 305.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.07.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $215,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

