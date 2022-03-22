Concord Wealth Partners Invests $88,000 in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,286,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,395,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,974,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,525,000 after buying an additional 237,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,612,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,230,000 after buying an additional 115,178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAS opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.45 and a twelve month high of $64.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.42.

