Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Get Conduent alerts:

CNDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Conduent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Conduent to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Conduent has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. Conduent has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Conduent by 48,066.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976,777 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,813,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after acquiring an additional 689,259 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,810,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 411,422 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,631,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 306,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,522,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after acquiring an additional 81,230 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conduent (CNDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.