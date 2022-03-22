Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Gap Up to $19.72

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.72, but opened at $20.77. Conn’s shares last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 5,275 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $627.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.51.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

