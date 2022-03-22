Contrasting Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Phibro Animal Health and Avadel Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phibro Animal Health 0 2 0 0 2.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.97%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 146.91%. Given Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avadel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Phibro Animal Health.

Profitability

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phibro Animal Health 6.06% 22.44% 6.24% Avadel Pharmaceuticals N/A -65.47% -27.63%

Risk and Volatility

Phibro Animal Health has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Phibro Animal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phibro Animal Health $833.40 million 0.98 $54.38 million $1.31 15.40 Avadel Pharmaceuticals $22.33 million 18.43 $7.03 million ($1.32) -5.32

Phibro Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Avadel Pharmaceuticals. Avadel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phibro Animal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Phibro Animal Health beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines. The Mineral Nutrition segment consists of the formulations and concentrations of trace minerals such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and compounds. The Performance Products segment produces specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, automotive, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company was founded on May 11, 1946 and is headquartered in Teaneck, NJ.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was founded 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

