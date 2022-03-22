Contrasting TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) & Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD)

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating) and Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TT Electronics and Inrad Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TT Electronics N/A N/A N/A Inrad Optics 11.41% 17.78% 6.26%

27.2% of Inrad Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Inrad Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TT Electronics has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inrad Optics has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TT Electronics and Inrad Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TT Electronics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Inrad Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TT Electronics and Inrad Optics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TT Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inrad Optics $9.01 million 1.55 -$900,000.00 $0.09 11.11

TT Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inrad Optics.

Summary

Inrad Optics beats TT Electronics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TT Electronics (Get Rating)

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions. The Sensors & Specialist Components segment works with customers to develop standard and customized solutions including sensors and power management devices. The Power & Connectivity segment develops and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data. The Global Manufacturing Solutions segment provides manufacturing services and engineering solutions for its product divisions and to customers that often require a lower volume and higher mix of different products. The company was founded on January 16, 1906 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

About Inrad Optics (Get Rating)

Inrad Optics, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies. The company was founded in April 1973 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

