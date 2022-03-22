Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 21.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $88.14. 502,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,500,024. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.