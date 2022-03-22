Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 130,467 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,467 shares during the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease makes up 1.9% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 209,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNL traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,394. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

