Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn Sells 7,857 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $775,878.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,408,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,737. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.58 and a 200 day moving average of $176.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COUP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.95.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

