Credit Suisse Group Cuts Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Price Target to €128.00

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €137.00 ($150.55) to €128.00 ($140.66) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PROSY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prosus in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prosus from €128.00 ($140.66) to €122.00 ($134.07) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Investec cut Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Get Prosus alerts:

Shares of PROSY stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 803,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,082. Prosus has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.