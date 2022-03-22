Critical Comparison: Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and ironSource (NYSE:IS)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) and ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of ironSource shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Upwork shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Upwork and ironSource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 0 10 0 3.00 ironSource 0 0 15 0 3.00

Upwork currently has a consensus price target of $47.82, suggesting a potential upside of 117.06%. ironSource has a consensus price target of $12.35, suggesting a potential upside of 136.20%. Given ironSource’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ironSource is more favorable than Upwork.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and ironSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -11.19% -19.76% -6.81% ironSource N/A 10.78% 6.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upwork and ironSource’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $502.80 million 5.66 -$56.24 million ($0.44) -50.07 ironSource $553.47 million 9.57 $59.82 million N/A N/A

ironSource has higher revenue and earnings than Upwork.

Summary

ironSource beats Upwork on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ironSource (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

