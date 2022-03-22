Crypto Sports Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $409.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 127.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 328.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $362,169.25 and approximately $409.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 73.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

