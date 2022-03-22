CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €63.92 ($70.24).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

EVD opened at €59.38 ($65.25) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 495.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €48.78 ($53.60) and a 52-week high of €72.68 ($79.87).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.