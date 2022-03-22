Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.78. 9,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 562,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.02.

Get Cue Health alerts:

About Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.