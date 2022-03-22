Cutler Group LP Purchases New Position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 965.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 2,362.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000.

NASDAQ:SOCL opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.74. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $72.64.

