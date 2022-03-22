CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Price Down 4.1%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.95 and last traded at $22.17. 4,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 783,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVR Energy (CVI)
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.