Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Releases Earnings Results

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cyxtera Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CYXT stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cyxtera Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69.

CYXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cyxtera Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 114,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

