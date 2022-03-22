DAOstack (GEN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $139,085.00

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. DAOstack has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $139,085.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAOstack has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,871.77 or 0.99847205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00066802 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00022264 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001999 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00017180 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.