Darin Lippoldt Sells 300 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darin Lippoldt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $803,647.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.81. The stock had a trading volume of 582,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,919. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 104.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 222,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after buying an additional 40,878 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

