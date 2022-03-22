Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 301 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $139.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $412.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

