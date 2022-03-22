Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.67.

DLVHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($165.93) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Delivery Hero from €174.00 ($191.21) to €171.00 ($187.91) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Delivery Hero from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

DLVHF opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.87. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

