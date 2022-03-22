DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 5.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

NYSEARCA:UOCT opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $28.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13.

