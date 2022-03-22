DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

DNBBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Danske raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 215.00 to 190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $22.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.49. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.39.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DNB Bank ASA (Get Rating)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.