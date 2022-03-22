Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 37,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 414,860 shares.The stock last traded at $49.81 and had previously closed at $48.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.66.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 222.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Domo by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Domo by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Domo by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

