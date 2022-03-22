Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 2,052 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 39.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

