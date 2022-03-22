DubaiCoin Market Cap Tops $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00076565 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00017998 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005141 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001091 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

