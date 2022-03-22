Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.27.

DRE stock opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $40.59 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

