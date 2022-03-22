DXdao Price Hits $560.97 on Major Exchanges (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $560.97 or 0.01307411 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DXdao has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $27.67 million and $291,788.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.98 or 0.00286629 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003847 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002986 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

