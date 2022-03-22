e-Money Price Hits $0.93 on Major Exchanges (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, e-Money has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002187 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $18.41 million and $768,417.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00047137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.63 or 0.07047182 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,616.05 or 1.00287093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00042751 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

