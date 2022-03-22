Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CJS Securities lowered shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

Shares of ROG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,248. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.86. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.84 and a fifty-two week high of $274.17.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Rogers had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $230.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

