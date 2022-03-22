Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 58 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $412.65. 286,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $385.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.50. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.58 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

