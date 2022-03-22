Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1,822.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock remained flat at $$108.61 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.21 and a 200-day moving average of $121.24. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.81 and a 52 week high of $135.82. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit ( NYSE:INFO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INFO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

