Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.6% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.9% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BGS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.35. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 182.69%.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

