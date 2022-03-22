Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,327. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

