Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in ALLETE during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 36.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 25.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ALLETE by 26.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALE. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of ALE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.27. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,498. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

