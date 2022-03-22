Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in General Mills by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in General Mills by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in General Mills by 0.9% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,489,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,179. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

