Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 43,566 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.73. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

