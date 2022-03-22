Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 705 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,520. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $65.64 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.75.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

