Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.340-$1.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DEA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,882. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.10.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock worth $926,664. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,968 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 285,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 202,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 148,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 142,010 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth $3,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

