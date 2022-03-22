Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $45.45. The company has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

